CDC orders travelers coming into the US have a negative COVID test or proof of recovery

CDC order took effect this week for international travelers.

This week, an order by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention took effect requiring airline passengers traveling into the United States to present a negative COVID test or proof of recovery.

Airline passengers must receive a negative COVID test no more than three days before traveling into the United States.

If travelers had coronavirus, the CDC says you must show your positive test results and a letter saying you are clear to travel from a health care professional or official.

This order is for everyone, including US citizens.

The Columbus Regional Airport Authority recommends doing some research before you plan to travel.

“It depends on the airline for what the specifics look like, so we really just suggest that travelers check with their airlines and be prepared before heading to the airport,” said Sarah McQuaide, Columbus Regional Airport Authority.