Catholic schools preparing for in-person, hybrid return to school

Districts around central Ohio are making the tough decisions about returning to class as the start of school inches closer and closer.

Districts around central Ohio are making the tough decisions about returning to class as the start of school inches closer and closer.

The discussion around the Catholic schools is especially challenging, given just how many there are.

The Diocese of Columbus is made up of 53 schools across 15 different counties.

This year, most of the schools within the Diocese are planning to head back either in-person with safety protocols in place, or in a hybrid model, depending on enrollment size and building design.

For families who need it, most schools will also offer an online option.

10TV talked with Adam Dufault, superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese who explained that they plan to work with every family to support their individual needs, such as health issues.

“Our schools are families. Our schools are communities,” Dufault said. “They’re very close-knit and there’s a strong relationship between the administration and the teachers and the students and their parents, so we are working with every family we have and if there are issues that are brought forward such as medical issues or health issues, we do have plans and ways that we can support those families.”

10TV also spoke with Columbus Bishop Robert Brennan about how the Diocese is approaching this school year in particular.

“You know, the situation here in Ohio is somewhat unique and we educate a wide swath of our community and there are many families, especially some who might be struggling and depend on us, they really do, to be able to support them as they’re doing the best they can to raise their children under the most difficult situations,” Bishop Brennan said.

Bishop Brennan explained to 10TV why he believes that in-person education is ideal, especially for teaching the Catholic values.

“For us, it’s very important for teaching our values, for teaching the truths that we teach and that comes through in all the aspects of what we teach,” he said.