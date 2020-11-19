Catering company says not many events are abiding by social gathering rules

Derek Johnson isn’t calling anyone out. He appreciates the business. But, to stay in business, he says rules have to be followed.

Regarding banquet facilities, the order says there should be no socializing in open congregate areas, no dancing and if serving food and beverages, guests must be served at their seats.

The rules are affecting catering businesses.

10TV, wanting to talk to a catering company about the order, reached out to SmokeOut BBQ.

Derek Johnson, the owner of SmokeOut BBQ, said the rules concerning wedding receptions are not necessarily followed by the book.

“I will say when we got into it we found very, very few people following the guidelines as far as masks and whatnot,” he said.

In two-and-a-half years, Johnson guesses he’s catered 75 weddings. This year, he had 32 on the books and, despite COVID, finished wedding season with 27 events.

“People didn’t really feel the necessity to have people masked at their weddings,” he said.

Johnson says he does his part. He contacted clients to be on the same page, made announcements that everyone coming through the food line needs to sanitize and wear masks and he says the food was always protected from contamination.

Still, he says the message wasn’t always heard.

“All I can do at that point with the food laid out there, I can’t say ‘Whoa, stop the show, we’re not going to do this’,” he said. “We plated everything. I pulled the plates back away where they couldn’t reach them, put them back behind me, I put the buns back behind me…the barbeque sauce where they couldn’t reach it.”

He's not calling anyone out. He appreciates the business, especially at a time when many businesses are taking a hit. But, to stay in business he knows rules have to be followed. He’s worried a potential outbreak at an event he catered could reflect poorly on his business.

“If something like that comes against me with the health department and I get shut down because of your disregard for peoples’ safety, that puts me in a really, really bad spot,” Johnson said.