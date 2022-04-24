Capital University brings back mask requirement as COVID-19 cases rise

The university announced the requirement Sunday night, citing a rise in cases at the school recently.

BEXLEY, Ohio — Capital University announced masks will be required inside university buildings at all times beginning immediately.

"Capital has experienced an increase in COVID cases over the last few weeks, with several positive cases reported this weekend. This mirrors the overall trend in Ohio, which has seen week-over-week increases throughout April," the university wrote in a release.

The requirement applies to all campuses and programs. It will remain in place while final exams are taking place.

The Ohio Department of Health reported 6,890 new cases between April 14 and 21, averaging about 985 new cases a day. In late March, the state was averaging about 524 new cases a day.

Protocols for graduation ceremonies will be announced next week.