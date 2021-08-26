CAPA venues to require masks beginning Sept. 1

The policy change comes in response to the rise in COVID-19 transmission rates in Franklin County.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts announced all patrons, staff and volunteers will be required to wear masks while inside its venues beginning Sept 1.

The policy change comes in response to the rise in COVID-19 transmission rates in Franklin County and will be in place until further notice, according to CAPA.

The venues include Ohio Theatre, Palace Theatre, Southern Theatre, Lincoln Theatre, and the Riffe Center theatres including the Davidson Theatre and three studio theatres.

Free, disposable masks will be available upon request.