Can pregnant women take the COVID-19 vaccine?

OhioHealth's Dr. Joseph Gastaldo says it's important to speak with your doctor about the benefits and risks of taking the vaccine if you are pregnant.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus woman who is 31 weeks pregnant says her family is excited to welcome a new addition to her family, but COVID-19 is in the back of their minds.

Kate Schaeffer works for OhioHealth and Mount Carmel and her husband is a fireman.

She says both their professions put them a little more at risk of catching the virus.

On top of that stress, add on questions about the vaccine while being pregnant.

“You can argue that there’s just not enough data. I know a lot of women are going to be like no way, I don’t know anything about it, I don’t want to take the chance. I probably, if I can help it, not get it while I’m pregnant but because any day now really,” Schaeffer said.

She plans on getting the vaccine when the opportunity comes and her husband plans to get it too.

“I’m honestly a little more stressed out about how to handle, post-baby, like my immune system is pretty rock solid. I can handle it while he’s in there, but once he comes out, there’s still no data on how COVID-19 is effecting infants,” Schaeffer said.

We spoke with OhioHealth Infectious Diseases doctor, Joseph Gastaldo, about all of this.

“It’s important to recognize and to be completely transparent, that pregnant women and lactating women were not part of the trials for either Moderna or the Pfizer vaccine,” Dr. Gastaldo said.

He said granted, both studies collectively had 75,000 people in them.

“I can guarantee you that some of those trials had women of child bearing years in them and there will likely be some people that receive the vaccine that will become pregnant,” Dr. Gastaldo said.

He said both vaccines are not live virus vaccines, meaning they will not give someone COVID-19.

“Speculatively, the scientific community feels that these vaccines are safe to give in pregnancy, however, to be completely transparent knowing that the vaccines have not been studied in pregnant or lactating women, the general consensus is for you to have a discussion with your doctor about receiving the vaccine,” Dr. Gastaldo said.

The doctor said it’s important to discuss the risks and the benefits.

“Pregnant women, when they develop an immune response, they develop antibodies, and the antibodies go to the baby inside of them, but even after the baby is born if they are breastfeeding, antibodies do get placed into the breastmilk, so again there’s that other layer of protection,” Dr. Gastaldo said.

Experts are strongly encouraging that if someone if expecting and also works in healthcare, closely with COVID-19 patients, it’d be good to consider getting the vaccine.