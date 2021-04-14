Businesses opening up COVID-19 vaccine clinics at workplaces

One of those businesses taking advantage of Governor Mike DeWine’s announcement to allow companies to create vaccine clinics is Worthington Industries.

WORTHINGTON, Ohio — As more COVID-19 vaccinations become available, more businesses are opening vaccination clinics at their workplaces.

One of those businesses taking advantage of Governor Mike DeWine’s announcement to allow companies to create vaccine clinics is Worthington Industries.

The company said it received its first doses the week of April 5 and started hosting drive-thru clinics for employees and dependents.

Part of the reason they said they were approved is because they have an onsite medical center and pharmacy.