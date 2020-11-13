Business owner asking for customers to follow mask rules

Kim Miles, owner of Gallery of Dreams, said customers have been respectful of the rules so far.

Business owners are hoping a new mask mandate rolled out by Gov.DeWine on Wednesday will help with the recent spike in COVID-19 cases across central Ohio.

“Masks are required, and it’s posted on the outside of our door,” said Gallery of Dreams owner Kim Miles.

Miles said since her business reopened following the shutdown in the spring, she has not had customers cause issues by not wearing a mask in her store.

“I would say for the most part people are very respectful, I can’t think of a single person that’s come in without a mask on to be honest,” Miles said.

DeWine is now requiring business owners to be more cautious about the customers who visit their stores.

His mandate requires businesses to place “mask required” signs near an entrance, make sure customers are wearing a mask while inside their business and will form a new Retail Compliance Unit to do inspections.

Further details about the Retail Compliance Unit have not been released.

Miles said the order doesn’t change much for her. The only concern she has is for her employees being placed in uncomfortable situations.

“I think it puts our employees in a tough position to have to enforce it upon somebody, but like I said, we haven’t had any issues,” Miles said.