Blue Jackets confirm several players tested positive for COVID-19

The team also closed its off-ice facilities at Nationwide Arena beginning the week of Nov. 16.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have confirmed that several players recently tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the organization says those players immediately began to quarantine. The Blue Jackets did not identify any of the player.

The team also closed its off-ice facilities at Nationwide Arena beginning the week of Nov. 16.

"The organization has and will continue to follow all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of our players, staff and community at large as set by the NHL, local, state and national agencies," the team said.

The Blue Jackets said no voluntary workouts were scheduled this week due to the Thanksgiving holiday.