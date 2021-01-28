Better Business Bureau warning you to watch out for vaccine scams

The BBB says vaccine scammers have made their way to Ohio and are asking for money or information.

Watch out for vaccine scammers trying to take your money! The Better Business Bureau says they're starting to see vaccine scams in Ohio.

The organization says there are several red flags to look out for like someone offering a low-cost vaccine, asking you to pay in gift cards or requesting personal information.

“We always recommend if somebody's calling you and asking you for that information or if you receive an email even if it looks completely legitimate to go to the source,” said Jessica Kapar, Better Business Bureau.

The BBB says they haven't seen this scam in central Ohio just yet, but they have heard of it in other parts of the state.

The organization says you can spot a scam by following these tips: