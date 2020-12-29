Basic remedies helping COVID-19 patients through quarantine

Many COVID positive people have posted online giving advice to others about things that have worked to help them feel better.

Health professionals are commending those who are trying to make themselves better with Tylenol, cough medicines, chicken noodle soup and other remedies after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Among the recommendations are humidifiers, cough syrup and other basic over the counter medications.

“Rest, a well-balanced diet, staying hydrated and the over the counter medications such as acetaminophen and Motrin,” suggested Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Joseph Gastaldo at Ohio Health.

Families across central Ohio are trying these basic remedies for loved ones who are not in need of hospitalization.

“They [hospitals] ask that you call first before you go to the emergency room so they can screen you,” explained mother Janis Bond.

Bond opted not to take her son to the hospital after COVID infected other family members and her son spiked a fever of 103.8.

“He came to be and he was playing on his computer like he normally does all day and he said, ‘Mom where is that thermometer because I’m feeling hot,’” Janis Bond said.

She kept a close eye on her son for the next 48 hours but said unless an emergency happened, she knew there was only so much a doctor could do.

“Motrin every three hours, a cold compress on his head, chicken noodle soup and crackers and he was back to himself in about three days.”

She tried the same basic remedies for other family members and said adults who were diagnosed with COVID took the full two weeks to recover.

Dr. Gastaldo explained for a specific population who has tested positive, there is medication you can speak to your doctor about.

“If you are an at-risk individual or perhaps someone in their 80s, somebody with a weakened immune system somebody who's overweight, somebody who has diabetes, there is an FDA authorized medication called a monoclonal antibody,” Gastaldo said.

The medication can help with COVID but still there is no cure for the virus.