Back log of test results causes delayed COVID-19 numbers reported by ODH

The state says thousands of antigen test results are to blame.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Health discovered a problem on Monday.

ODH began to receive thousands of antigen test results that it couldn’t clear in time to post to its COVID-19 dashboard on Wednesday.

On Nov. 19 and 20, the state's COVID-19 dashboard still had a notice saying the data is incomplete and thousands of tests are pending.

As a result, the numbers posted online are considered incomplete.

On Thursday, Gov. DeWine said there is a backlog of 12,000 test results. He said the state averages about 10,000 antigen tests over a seven-day period.

He said because the state received a lot more test results, coupled with the fact that there aren’t enough staff to process them, led to the delay in reporting the most up to date numbers.

The governor said rather than report the test results, the state wanted to make sure that the test results were accurate and that requires a phone call to double-check.

The antigen tests are less accurate. Results show they have been known to produce false-positives and negatives.

Governor tested positive in an antigen test in August, which turned out to be inaccurate.