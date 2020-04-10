Attorney General William Barr to self-quarantine after Trump positive test

The Department of Justice says Barr has had several negative COVID-19 tests but will self-quarantine for several days out of an abundance of caution.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Attorney General William Barr will self-quarantine out of caution after President Donald Trump and several other lawmakers and aides tested positive for the coronavirus.

Justice Department spokesperson Kerri Kupec said Sunday that Barr has had four COVID-19 tests since Friday, and all have come back negative. She says he will self-quarantine for several days out of an abundance of caution.

Barr attended one meeting at Justice Department headquarters on Friday and stayed home during the weekend, except to be tested. He plans to remain home for several days.