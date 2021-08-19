Athens, Gambier use council to pass mask mandates

Under Senate Bill 22, state and local health departments cannot issue orders. However, Athens and the village of Gambier used its council to work around the bill.

GAMBIER, Ohio — When the Ohio legislature passed Senate Bill 22, it prevented the state and local health departments from issuing blanket health orders for people who were not diagnosed with a disease.

But as the delta variant became the dominant virus in Ohio, communities were left to wonder how they could protect their citizens when health departments were left powerless.

Under SB 22, it only talks addresses health departments, not village or city councils passing health orders.

That’s exactly what the City of Athens, Oxford and the Village of Gambier did.

Now all three have mask mandates.

“From our local health department, from our state health department, CDC, and the American Association of Pediatrics, they all require masks indoor particularly in schools at this time. As we see the delta variant tear their way through communities this is the way to make sure it happens,” says Gambier Mayor Leeman Kessler.

Kessler said council held a public meeting and ended up voting 4-1 to pass emergency legislation.

The mask mandate will remain in place until Oct. 4.

Everyone entering a public building is required to wear a mask.

Mayor Kessler said he disagrees with the Legislature's stand on preventing the issuing of health orders saying that with a pandemic things can change on a dime and local leaders need to act quickly.

“Personally, I think they've made it very difficult for the governor and health departments to respond quickly. I think when you are dealing with a pandemic things change on the ground very quickly,” he said.