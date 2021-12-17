Franklin County gives out 16,000 at-home COVID test kits in less than 1 hour

The test kits were distributed Monday morning at Mid-Ohio Food Collective in Grove City as well as several other locations throughout the county.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Franklin County Public Health distributed free at-home COVID-19 test kits in an effort to encourage people to get tested before gathering with family and friends over the holidays.

Demand for the free kits were high: 16,000 gone less than an hour after the giveaway events began.

A spokesperson for the Franklin County health department said they are working with the Ohio Department of Health to get additional test kits.

Columbus Public Health also distributed free test kits over the weekend.

Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts said while cases are rising at an alarming rate, every tool must be utilized to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“The safest way to celebrate the holidays is to gather with family and friends who are fully vaccinated and boosted. Testing before you gather adds another protective layer that will help keep people at greater risk of serious illness and those too young to get vaccinated safer,” Roberts said.