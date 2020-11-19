As staff members quarantine, more schools move to online learning

Schools are making changes to learning plans as more staff members call out sick or are asked to quarantine following contact with COVID positive people.

“In a district of about 6,400 students, we currently have 15 active student cases and four active staff cases,” Newark City Schools Superintendent Dr. David Lewis said Wednesday.

The district made changes to their plans Tuesday evening and sent a letter to parents. Changes include students at John Clem Elementary learning from home Thursday and Friday of this week due to many staff members being out sick or quarantining who work at that school.

All students at the district will begin Thanksgiving break two days early on next Monday, November 23. Lewis said this will give the district more time for deep cleaning and allow for him to see how many staff members could resume in-person teaching the final week of November.

Licking Heights is also changing plans following more staff members having to quarantine.

“Just to put things into perspective, we had six cases on Friday but by Monday, we had 14 cases total and then that number was 15 as of yesterday [Tuesday],” said Superintendent Dr. Phillip Wagner.

Wagner said in the recent days the district has only been able to cover about 45% of staff absences with substitutes.

Some of Wanger’s substitutes come from the Education Service Center, which helps provide substitutes for more than 20 school districts in the central Ohio region.

A Spokesperson from the ESC said there has been less subs this year than years past.

“Currently we have about 2,100 active subs in our pool, this time last year we had about 2,800, so that’s about 700 less this year compared to this time last year,” said Communications and Policy Coordinator Joe Weitz.

Wanger said the sub shortage started long before the pandemic but is highlighted by it considering so many districts need sub assistance.

“Last winter and spring it really started because the pool was thin because the economy was string and unemployment was low, but it has only been exasperated now because every district is clambering for substitute teachers,” Wagner said.