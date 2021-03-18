As Ohio COVID cases continue to drop, DeWine urges vaccines and masks

The governor said Thursday the number of cases per 100,000 residents continues to drop, but warns Ohioans not to let up.

The governor announced the number of averages cases across the state is now at 143.8. Two weeks ago that number was at 180. Last Thursday, it dropped to 155 according to the governor.

DeWine has said once that number gets to 50 cases per 100,000 for two weeks, the state’s health orders can be lifted.

The governor says the continued decrease is a remarkable sign of improvement, but it’s not over.

“It wasn’t too long ago that we were up in the 700s,” he said. “So, again, we’re making progress. The battle has to be fought every single day. We need to keep wearing our masks, we need to keep getting vaccinated and try to drive this virus down.”

DeWine was also asked about mass gatherings, Thursday, specifically around school districts and events such as prom and graduations.

DeWine says the guidance he offers now is based on numbers and science at this moment, with the understanding situations might improve in the coming weeks and months.

He says his guidance will come as no surprise to many as it’s much of the same as what he’s talked about the past year.

“Today, the advice is, wear a mask,” he said. “Everybody needs to wear a mask. If you’re talking about graduation, you can figure out how to do it outside, it’s obviously going to be safer outside than inside, but try to keep the distancing and follow all the practices, frankly, that we’ve learned in the past year.”