x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WBNS-10TV Columbus, Ohio | Columbus News, Weather & Sports |

Coronavirus

All Ohioans 16+ eligible to get COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday

More than 3.1 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Ohio.
Credit: AP
Bottles fo the COVID-19 vaccine are ready to be prepared before the opening of a mass vaccination site in the Queens borough of New York, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. This FEMA run site, along with another in Brooklyn, gives priority to local residents in an effort to equitably distribute the vaccine. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool)

All Ohioans who are 16 years and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday.

Gov. Mike DeWine made the announcement earlier this month at the Wolstein Center Mass Vaccination Center in Cleveland.

Those who are 16 or 17 can only receive the Pfizer vaccine.

The state's vaccine website is up and running for people to search for available appointments.

Earlier this month, Ohioans who are 40+ years of age and those with people with cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, heart disease and obesity became eligible.

More than 3.1 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Ohio as of Sunday, according to the state Health Department. 

The state's vaccine website is up and running for people to search for available appointments.

COVID-19 Vaccine Resources from ODH: 

COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Clinics

The State of Ohio is sponsoring 18 mass vaccination clinics. Any Ohioan who is eligible to receive the vaccine can schedule an appointment at: gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Additional details and opening dates can be found here.  

For more information on Ohio's response to COVID-19, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.

Related Articles