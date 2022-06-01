Airlines won't fly maskless, partying influencers home from Mexico

A group of people are being denied flights back to Canada after violating rules on their flight to Mexico.

MONTREAL, QC — A group of influencers and reality show stars from Canada are stuck in Mexico after their behavior on a flight resulted in airlines saying it won’t fly them home.

The group was captured partying, drinking, dancing and vaping on a pre-New Years charter flight to Cancun.

The images and videos on social media have prompted attention and outrage including from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"It is a slap in the face to see people putting themselves, putting their fellow citizens, putting airline workers at risk by being completely irresponsible,” he said.

The group was flown down by Sunwing but the airline has now canceled their flight home. In a statement the airline said their behavior was "unruly and contravened several Canadian aviation regulations as well as public health regulations."

The airline said it provided conditions for the return flight but that the group didn’t accept them.

"Rules are made for everybody," Hans Obas, a pilot and aviation security researcher, said.

Obas said he wonders why the pilot didn’t stop the flight.

"To remove those passengers and to be able to continue with those ones who are respecting the rules and want to do it. And if not just end the flight there,” he said.

The group could have a hard time getting back home as other airlines, Air Transat and Air Canada, say they won’t fly them.