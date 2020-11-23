Additional CARES Act funding available for Columbus residents' utility, power bills

Qualified residents can receive a one-time payment up to $750 on a water, sewer or stormwater bill or $500 towards a power bill.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The City of Columbus is making additional funding from the CARES Act available for residents who have not been able to pay for utilities because of issues related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Department of Public Utilities' CARES Act Assistance Program is offering a one-time payment up to $750 toward an eligible Columbus water, sewer and stormwater bill.

Residents who qualify can also receive up to $500 toward an eligible power bill.

To be eligible for the assistance, applicants must have an active city of Columbus water, sewer or power account for their residence in their name (or spouse's name), be at least 90 days delinquent in payment and meet at least one of the following requirements:

Household income less than 150% of the current U.S. Bureau of Census federal poverty level.

Currently enrolled in a qualifying low income program with Department of Utilities.

Proof of job loss or reduction in income due to the pandemic.

Funding is limited and provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Bill payment assistance cannot exceed the total current balance on a customer account.

Approved customers will receive a one-time credit on their account.

This program does not apply to AEP accounts or those located outside of Columbus.