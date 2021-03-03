86-year-old woman at Ohio State likely first to receive Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in U.S.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized the single-shot vaccine for emergency use on Saturday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An 86-year-old woman at the Ohio State University was likely the first person to receive the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the United States.

Barbara Schmalenberger was administered the vaccine at the Schottenstein Center.

After she received the vaccine, she said the weight was lifted off of her.

"I just want everyone to know this is great. I feel great and I'm so relieved," she said.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized the single-shot vaccine for emergency use on Saturday.

"It's a miracle to be able to have all this and have it this quick," Schmalenberger said.

Dr. Andrew Thomas, chief clinical officer of the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center said Tuesday's vaccines were used as a "dry run".

Thomas said five doses were used so staff could practice getting the vaccine out of the vial before rolling out more of the vaccine on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center said as far as they know, these five doses were the first given out in the country.

OhioHealth received a shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Tuesday and will start administering it on Thursday.

The vaccine from Johnson & Johnson is the third one for COVID-19 that is cleared for use in the U.S.