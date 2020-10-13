'I’m glad I’m a success story': 77-year-old Columbus woman beats odds of survival from COVID-19

If anyone had a long shot of beating the coronavirus, it 77-year-old Roberta Williams.

“She had congestive heart failure, she had high blood pressure, she had diabetes, she had kidney failure,” her daughter Roberta Elmore said.

Williams was the definition of a high-risk patient.

“Last year she beat cancer, breast cancer,” Elmore said.

Her daughter says even her doctors gave her long odds of surviving.

“A couple of doctors said maybe we should let her go,” she said.

But what doctors didn't know, is that Williams was a fighter.

A fighter who spent two months in the hospital at the Wexner Medical Center where doctors put her on a ventilator.

Once she could breathe on her own, she spent three weeks at a rehab center, where her family encouraged her to keep fighting through the window of her room.

“I hated to be isolated,” Williams said.

Unlike other patients who received COVID-19 drugs to fight off the infection, the family says doctors worried those same meds could make her pre-existing health conditions even worse.

The family says doctors told them, giving her drugs could kill her and not giving the drugs to kill her.

What's even more surprising, unlike some COVID-19 patients, Williams says she recovered without any additional health complications. Some patients have complained of “brain fog” or difficulties with breathing.

“I thank god that I made it. That's why I've been dancing with kids singing 'I made it, I made it!'” she said.

More than 1,200 Ohioans between the ages of 70 and 79 have died after being infected by COVID-19. That's 25% of all deaths in Ohio, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The family credits her doctors and nurses who they call little angels for helping her mom survive the virus.

Elmore said nurses would call the family to tell them she smiled and arranged for video calls so they could keep up with her progress.