6 Crew SC players have tested positive for COVID-19 this week

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Six Columbus Crew SC players tested positive for COVID-19 this week, the club confirmed.
All Major League Soccer players undergo tests every other day, including the day before a match.
A positive case is confirmed when a player has two consecutive test results, the team said.
The team said two players initially tested positive on Nov. 22 and self-isolated.
On Nov. 24, two more players tested positive for the virus and also self-isolated.
On Nov. 27, a team spokesperson confirmed two more players tested positive.
The spokesperson said the team is still planning to play the postseason game against Nashville on Sunday at MAPFRE Stadium.
The team will continue testing every day the rest of the week.