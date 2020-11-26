6 Crew SC players have tested positive for COVID-19 this week

A team spokesperson said Sunday's game against Nashville is still scheduled to be played.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Six Columbus Crew SC players tested positive for COVID-19 this week, the club confirmed.

All Major League Soccer players undergo tests every other day, including the day before a match.

A positive case is confirmed when a player has two consecutive test results, the team said.

The team said two players initially tested positive on Nov. 22 and self-isolated.

On Nov. 24, two more players tested positive for the virus and also self-isolated.

On Nov. 27, a team spokesperson confirmed two more players tested positive.

The spokesperson said the team is still planning to play the postseason game against Nashville on Sunday at MAPFRE Stadium.