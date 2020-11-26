Columbus Crew SC confirms 4 players test positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four Columbus Crew SC players tested positive for COVID-19 this week, the club confirmed.
All Major League Soccer players undergo tests every other day, including the day before a match.
A positive case is confirmed when a player has two consecutive test results, the team said.
The team said two players initially tested positive on Nov. 22 and self-isolated.
On Nov. 24, two more players tested positive for the virus and also self-isolated.
No other staff or players have tested positive.
The team will continue testing every day the rest of the week and is scheduled for training Friday and Saturday.
The Crew will take on Nashville for a postseason matchup at MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus on Sunday at 8 p.m.