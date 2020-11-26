Columbus Crew SC confirms 4 players test positive for COVID-19

Two players tested positive on Nov. 22 and two more players tested positive on Nov. 24.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four Columbus Crew SC players tested positive for COVID-19 this week, the club confirmed.

All Major League Soccer players undergo tests every other day, including the day before a match.

A positive case is confirmed when a player has two consecutive test results, the team said.

The team said two players initially tested positive on Nov. 22 and self-isolated.

On Nov. 24, two more players tested positive for the virus and also self-isolated.

No other staff or players have tested positive.

The team will continue testing every day the rest of the week and is scheduled for training Friday and Saturday.