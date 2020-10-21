3 dead, dozens test positive in COVID-19 outbreak at Pataskala Oaks Care Center

Several residents and staff members have been "cleared" of the virus, the facility administrator said.

PATASKALA, Ohio — Three Pataskala Oaks Care Center residents have died after an outbreak of COVID-19, according Zach Mills, who is the administrator of the care facility.

Mills says in late September a resident was hospitalized for non-COVID-19 related reasons. It was then the resident tested positive for COVID-19.

In the next week, Mills says 46 of the 63 residents tested positive for the virus and three residents died.

“The three residents that have passed are from COVID related, we believe,” he said.

Mills says 33 of the 86 staff members have also tested positive for the coronavirus.

All but four of the staff have been "cleared" of the virus as of Oct. 21.

As of Tuesday, Mills says 14 residents have been cleared and he’s hopeful an additional 19 will be “cleared” by the end of the week.

“It’s just kind of a testament to how quickly this virus spreads,” he said. “How easy it is to transmit and it just has such a long incubation period.”

Mills says the facility is following the recommendations of the Licking County Health Department.

A response from the health department was not immediately available.

Mills says families of residents were notified immediately after the first test came back positive and the facility continues to be in “constant contact” with families through letters and phone calls.

Mills says he has also provided his cell phone number to all families for any questions or concerns they might have.

“They recognize that every nursing home has been touched by [COVID] in some way or another,” he said. “They recognize that we have gone six months through this pandemic without a single resident case.”

Despite the number of staff members who have tested positive, Mills says employees have worked tirelessly.