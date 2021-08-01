2021 Arnold Sports festival postponed

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2021 Arnold Sports Festival has been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event is usually held in March.
A spokesperson for the festival, Brent LaLonde, said they do not know when the event will be held this year.
"We are looking at a variety of potential new dates, but the situation with COVID-19 is so fluid that it is not yet clear when it will again be safe to have large, indoor gatherings. We hope to have more information in January," LaLonde said.
Last year's festival was closed to spectators due to coronavirus concerns near the start of the pandemic.