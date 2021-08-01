2021 Arnold Sports festival postponed

The festival, usually held in March, is delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2021 Arnold Sports Festival has been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is usually held in March.

A spokesperson for the festival, Brent LaLonde, said they do not know when the event will be held this year.

"We are looking at a variety of potential new dates, but the situation with COVID-19 is so fluid that it is not yet clear when it will again be safe to have large, indoor gatherings. We hope to have more information in January," LaLonde said.