2 new types of monoclonal antibody treatments arrive at OhioHealth

At OhioHealth, 600 doses were received this week of the Glaxo product and 92 doses of the AstraZeneca version.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — There is some promising news in the fight against COVID-19. Two new types of treatment have arrived at our hospitals in central Ohio.

Dr. Joe Gastaldo, of OhioHealth, said the two types of monoclonal antibodies are produced by Glaxo (GSK) and AstraZeneca.

He said studies show the Glaxo version is said to be effective against the omicron variant.

Terri Douglas, a viewer, wrote to 10TV on Thursday, asking:

“The CDC approved the use of an Astra Zeneca drug, Evusheld. This is a monoclonal antibody COVID preventative approved for high risk people. Other states have set up distribution but Ohio is silent. Can you get info?”

We can confirm yes, it's here.

According to Dr. Gastaldo, three of our hospitals systems here received shipments of the AstraZeneca and Glaxo monoclonal antibodies.

OhioHealth received 600 doses of the Glaxo version (sotrovimab) on Tuesday, which Dr. Gastaldo said will last up to two weeks.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has released a statement on how to prioritize who gets it.

The hospital also received 92 doses of the AstraZeneca type (evusheld), which works differently than other types of monoclonal antibodies.

"Evusheld is a medication we give to at risk individuals with compromising immune systems where a vaccine may not work as well,” said Dr. Gastaldo. "It's an intramuscular injection a shot you get in your arm, you get this shot every six months, and it gives you a high antibody level for a long period of time."

Dr. Gastaldo added that research shows so far that the evusheld monoclonal antibody treatment from AstraZeneca can decrease your chance of getting COVID by about 80%.