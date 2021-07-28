100 local doctors urge schools, day cares to require masks

One hundred local doctors wrote a letter to the community to combat misinformation spreading online.

It took about a week to line up 100 peers and colleagues, doctors at Columbus’ most prestigious health institutions, to come together and write an op-ed to urge schools and child care centers to require masks.

Not just for unvaccinated students and staff, but for everyone who goes into the building.

Dr. Markita Suttle, a pediatric intensive care physician, and Dr. Sara Schroder, a primary care pediatrician, both at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, say they decided to write a letter after seeing misinformation spreading on Instagram.

“Both of us, we have young children who are not eligible for vaccination right now,” said Dr. Suttle. “So far we’ve made it through a year without our families being affected by COVID-19, so the thought of sending our youngest back into situations that aren’t safe for them yet is a bit unsettling for both of us.”

Schroder and Suttle both say this isn’t a political issue, it’s a public health crisis.

“A lot of the kids don’t have the opportunity to get vaccinated,” said Schroder. “I think masking is the most important thing.”

“Masks are safe, despite the information that’s out there that says otherwise,” said Suttle. “They are safe in nearly every situation. The more we do these practices, the more we share this accurate information and the more that everybody gets on board the quicker we are getting through this.”

They say they have unique perspectives as parents and physicians who are trained to review and interpret the data. Doctor Suttle and Doctor Schroder wanted to share their perspective on what they are doing with their own families.