10 Ohio nursing homes receiving COVID-19 vaccine

The facilities, including three in Columbus, are receiving the vaccine on Friday.

Ten Ohio nursing homes are among the first in the nation to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine spoke at a briefing outside Crown Pointe Care Center in Columbus as the first residents received the vaccine.

The briefing can be watched live in the player above.

The distribution to the small group of facilities part of a federal program to vaccinate nursing home residents and staff.

DeWine said more and more nursing homes will receive the vaccine.

They will receive the vaccines through Walgreen's, CVS, PharmScript and Absolute Pharmacy.

DeWine said Friday he will also visit Cleveland and Sandusky.

The Ohio Department of Health provided the following list of facilities that will receive the vaccine on Friday:

More doses will arrive on Monday, according to Pete Van Runkle with the Ohio Health Care Association, which represents long-term care facilities in the state.

Health care workers at several hospitals in the state, including the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospitals, received their first doses of the vaccine this week.

The state’s plan isn’t fully finalized on who specifically is next in line.

Gov. DeWine's Friday briefing can be watched below: