Columbus Public Health holding drive-thru flu shot clinics

Medical experts are urging you to get vaccinated against the flu right now because even in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, you can also come down with the flu.

Columbus Public Health is offering drive-thru flu shot clinics this month. It’s an easy way to get vaccinated in the safety of your own vehicle.

Health care providers will give flu shots to anyone, at no cost, from age 6 months and up.

You don't have to register but you should bring your insurance card if you have one.

October 10

Columbus Public Health, 240 Parsons Ave.

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

October 12 – 16

Columbus Scioto High School, 2951 S. High St.

9 a.m.-3 p.m. (Monday, Wednesday, Friday)

Noon - 6 p.m. (Tuesday, Thursday)

October 17

Columbus Public Health, 240 Parsons Ave

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

October 19 - 23

Briggs High School, 2555 Briggs Rd.

9 a.m. - 3 p.m. (Monday, Wednesday, Friday)

Noon - 6 p.m. (Tuesday, Thursday)

October 24

Columbus Public Health, 240 Parsons Ave

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

October 26

Ohio Expo Center & State Fair Celeste Center, 717 E. 17th Ave.

8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

October 27 - October 28

Worthington Community Center, 345 E. Wilson Bridge Rd.

9 a.m. - 3 p.m. (Tuesday)

Noon - 6 p.m. (Wednesday)

October 31

Columbus Public Health, 240 Parsons Ave.

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Flu vaccines also are available at the Immunization Clinic at Columbus Public Health and many health care providers and retail pharmacy outlets.