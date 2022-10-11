Health officials investigating 15 measles cases at 5 Columbus-area child care facilities

With four cases reported back in June, the total for Franklin County this year is 19.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — City and county health officials are investigating additional measles cases in children involving more child care facilities in the Columbus area.

A spokesperson with Columbus Public Health said there are currently 15 cases involving five facilities and all cases involve children who are unvaccinated.

This total includes four cases that were reported last week at one facility. With four cases reported back in June, the total for Franklin County this year is 19.

According to Columbus Public Health, 90% of unvaccinated individuals who are exposed to measles will become infected and about one in five people in the U.S. who get measles will be hospitalized.

Columbus Public Health said measles is preventable with two doses of MMR vaccine. The vaccines are available at Columbus Public Health during regular vaccine clinic hours and at Franklin County Public Health by appointment only.

Children also can get MMR vaccines from their pediatrician or medical home.

Measles spreads by coughing, talking or being in the same room with someone who has it. Initial symptoms of measles include a high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes followed by a rash that typically spread from the head to the rest of the body.

It generally takes eight to 12 days from exposure to the first symptom, which is usually fever. The rash appears usually two to three days after.

If you have these symptoms, Columbus Public Health says to call your doctor or clinic to let them know about symptoms and potential exposure before going in for a visit.