Children falling behind on immunizations in central Ohio

A Nationwide Children’s Hospital nurse practitioner explains why it’s important for families to get back on track.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Children across the country and in central Ohio are falling behind on their routine immunizations and annual physicals, according to Nationwide Children's Hospital.

There's no clear reason for this, but because of the pandemic, some parents may be concerned about entering a medical facility or doctor's office.

Nationwide Children's Hospital nurse practitioner Ashley Parikh says a lot goes into making health care facilities safe, and it's important to stay on top of these immunizations.

"We know that when immunization rates are down that we do see an outbreak in certain types of diseases and that does happen across the country at times,” said Parikh. “So when our rates of shots are low, we can see outbreaks of measles, we can see outbreaks of chickenpox, and this can happen and it does happen."

Parikh said with many children going back to school, this is the perfect time to touch base with your child's pediatrician.