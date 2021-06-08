Central Ohio organization helps to alleviate healthcare barriers in minority communities

African American Male Wellness Agency's mission is to raise awareness of preventable health issues and inspire early detection and treatment among Black men.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — “You only get one body, and you’ve got to treat it right," said Columbus Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts.

It’s a strong message health experts have been pushing for years — the importance of health and wellness. But for many over the past year, it has not been a priority.

“Many of us have not been seeking that preventive healthcare that we normally did, because of the pandemic, some of that is because some of it was not available — but many were reluctant. We were scared to go into healthcare places," Roberts said.

That hesitancy is magnified within Black and brown communities, primarily with African-American men putting their health care low on the priority list.

According to the CDC, Black men have one of the most deficient health profiles in the U.S.

60% of Black men are more likely to die from stroke than non-Hispanic white men

75% of Black men are less likely to have health insurance than white men

The leading cause of death – heart disease and cancer.

Health experts say there are several factors that contribute to why Black men are disproportionately impacted. From a lack of awareness and education to personal lifestyles and resources. One group in Columbus, the African American Male Wellness Agency is working to change that narrative

"Through prevention, one can live longer," said Sherome Hathoway, Chief Strategy Officer of the African American male wellness agency.

The mission of the African American Male Wellness Agency is to raise awareness of preventable health issues and inspire early detection and treatment among Black men.

"Spread awareness to people in the community - that they should know their numbers, they should get out and move," Hathoway said.

For 18 years the agency has been able to execute that plan with a wellness walk, drawing more than 30,000 people to Columbus, offering lifesaving health screens and resources

It’s the largest minority health initiative in the state, bridging the health gap for communities of color – one step at a time.

"We need to be able to make sure that our culture in general, embraces health and wellness overall. That really impacts how we live," Hathoway said.

This grassroots effort has grown with walks in other cities across the country, and now with an entire week of events locally, focused on the physical, mental and spiritual health of Black men and their families.

The message for all is the same.

"Know your numbers, get moving and see your doctor regularly," Hathoway said.

The 2021 African American Male Wellness Walk and Black men's health week starts Saturday, August 7.

It ends with the annual walk on August 14 at Livingston Park.