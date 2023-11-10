Breast cancer survivor starts podcast to promote better health for Black Americans

Rachel Rae Crowder wanted to create a resource to boost the health literacy of people in a way that eliminates barriers.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Survivors, advocates, and medical experts will tell you that it is about more than pink.

The statistics tell the story of the importance of early detection and access to care. You've no doubt heard that one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime, according to the American Cancer Society.

Breast cancer advocacy powerhouse Susan G. Komen shared on its website that two of the most common risks for getting breast cancer are being born and getting older.

Focus is also moving to another demographic: women younger than 40. The relatively new social enterprise and podcast called “Black Health Lit®” has its mission: promoting better health for Black Americans through culturally specific health literacy programming.

The woman behind it, Rachel Rae Crowder is a public health expert and two-year breast cancer survivor.

“My message to women under 40 specifically is do your breast self-exams,” Crowder said. “Not just so that you can find a lump so that you can familiarize yourself with your breast tissue. So that if there is a change, you will notice that because no one can know our brands better than us.”

