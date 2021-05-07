Bikes, skateboards and roller skating: Doctors give safety advice for summer activities

Summer is here and that means more kids are out having fun. However, pediatricians want parents to know how to keep their kids safe.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Now that summer is in full swing some kids are out on bikes, skateboards and roller-skates. That means injuries increase through the summer months.

Pediatricians want families to be aware of how to prevent injuries, and what to do if they happen.

Nationwide Injury Research Specialist Dr. Lara McKenzie has studied child-related injuries for years on top of having triplets. She said when it comes to her kids, some safety equipment is mandatory.

“Basically anything that has wheels, they should have helmets on,” McKenzie said.

One way to make sure your child keeps their helmet on is to have them pick out one they like so they’re more likely to wear it.

“Make sure the straps make a V over the ear on either side, make sure it fits snuggly and there’s usually a place in the back you can tighten the helmet to make it fit snuggly around the head,” McKenzie said.

Helmets should fit one or two fingers above the eyebrows and shouldn’t move too much once placed properly on the head. Parents should also look for helmets which have the letters CPSC on it, which shows it’s approved for safe riding.

When picking out a bike, McKenzie said parents should think of what fits best right now and not months from now.

“This is not a thing you want to grow into like a winter coat… a bike you want to buy has to be something that fits them right now.”

A good way of testing if a bike fits properly is to have your child sit on the bike and make sure their feet touch on both sides of the bike so they can reach the ground when they stop.

McKenzie said parents should also think about the age of a child who is on the back of the bike. Babies should not be on a bike if they are under a year as the strength in their neck is not enough to support the weight of a helmet or force of a sudden stop.