Juggling on the precipice with Achea Redd

She said pressure during the pandemic including fear of COVID-19 along with isolation prompted her to author her third book.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Achea Redd is the wife of former Ohio State and NBA basketball star Michael Redd. They have two children.

She is a woman who is juggling marriage, motherhood, and mental illness. The work of juggling is what makes her relatable and her willingness to talk about it has the potential to help others.

In fact, she has made it part of her mission to inspire people to talk about mental health and wellness.

She is in remission from major depressive disorder and general anxiety disorder.

“What’s interesting about my diagnosis and I shouldn't joke about this—but I have so many letters,” she said.

Additionally, she is in therapy for atypical anorexia and body dysmorphia.

Redd has authored a book called “The Precipice of Mental Health” which details her journey and quest to come to terms with her diagnosis and what contributed to it.

“I still have this hopefulness about certain relationships that were difficult for me,” she shared.

Her focus on those relationships she said made it difficult to get into remission but doing the work with a psychiatrist and other therapeutic modalities have helped her.

“I think we heal in stages and in each stage I’ve been through every kind of therapy played a part in those healing stages,” she said.

