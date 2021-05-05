'He is a miracle': Husband, father of 4 returning home after 126-day hospital stay

Rojo Garcia was diagnosed with COVID-19 in December.

As the country gets vaccinated and cases come down, it's important to remember just how dangerous COVID-19 is.

So dangerous, doctors told one Central Ohio family their father would need a miracle to survive. Now, more than four months later, that miracle has come true.

“Every night, we just prayed and prayed. We never lost faith,” said Yasmin Garcia, the daughter of Rojo Garcia.

48-year-old Rojo Garcia was diagnosed with COVID-19 in December and was quickly taken to the hospital after the virus affected his lungs. His wife and four children were left waiting while he spent months at OSU Wexner Medical Center.

“We’re still young and we have little siblings and we need our dad…He's done everything for us; he's the only one that works in the family in our family and so he always provided for us,” said Yasmin Garcia.

On Wednesday, after 126 days in the hospital, Rojo Garcia will finally return home.

“I just couldn't imagine losing my dad. When we got news that he start feeling better in the ICU, we were just so happy,” said Yasmin Garcia.