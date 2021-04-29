Groveport police searching for missing 21-year-old woman believed to be in danger

Police are asking for help finding Gabriella Juelz, who was last seen at a warehouse parking lot on Green Pointe Drive in Groveport.

GROVEPORT, Ohio — The Groveport Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman who is believed to be in danger.

According to police, Gabriella Juelz was designated male at birth and assigned the name Quinton Gaines, but identifies as a woman and goes by Gabriella.

She was last seen arriving for work as the passenger in a car around 4 p.m. on April 28. That day, a note was found in the car at around 9 a.m., indicating Juelz might be in danger. She was not found during a search of the area.

Juelz is described as a 21-year-old woman who stands around 5’10” tall, has a thin build, and weighs around 110 pounds. She has long black and burgundy braids and was last seen wearing a light blue Detroit Lions jacket. She was also carrying a pink bag.

Juelz was last reported being seen at a warehouse parking lot on Green Pointe Drive in Groveport.