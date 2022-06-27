'We lost the two babies; they're 7 and 10 years old': Arizona family mourns loss of 2 girls killed in crash involving street sweeper

That wreck claimed the lives of Gracie Garcia's two granddaughters who were in the vehicle with their mother, Cristina when the accident happened.

PHOENIX — Cristina had a choice to make. Miss work or take her daughter to a late-night doctor's appointment to treat a bad earache.

Not wanting her daughter to suffer, she decided to take her to the doctor while she was working her job as a street sweeper. It was a decision that would change her life forever."

"Everything was just so unfortunate; it just happened so fast," said Cristina's mother, Gracie Garcia.

Cristina, 37, and her two girls, 7-year-old Yulissa and 10-year-old Xenia, were on their way to the doctor Friday night when their Toyota Tundra, outfitted as a street sweeper, rolled off the Loop 101 near 91st Avenue onto the eastbound lanes of the I-10.

That wreck claimed the lives of Gracie's two granddaughters.

DPS troopers believe that speeding and other issues were a factor in the crash. The troopers that responded to the scene of the crash found Yulissa outside the vehicle, 10-year-old Xenia was ejected from the street sweeper lying on the Loop 101 ramp to the I-10, and Cristina was pinned behind the wheel.

Cristina survived the crash but sustained several injuries and is still recovering in the hospital. Garcia says, after talking with her daughter, her pain goes beyond broken bones and bruising, losing her baby girls is heartbreak she'll never heal from.

DPS said Cristina appears to have been wearing a seatbelt, the young girls were not. The department is investigating whether impairment may have been a contributing factor.

12 News contacted the street sweeping company, Arizona Desert Sweeping regarding the crash. We were told the company is shocked, and couldn't answer any more questions.

"She (Cristina) was working at the time of the crash," DPS said.

As for the family, they're hoping for community support to say goodbye to these little girls.

"We just want to lay them to rest properly and anything would be appreciated at this time, I mean, she's going through so much, my daughter, and trying to deal with everything," Garcia said. "I think if they could say anything to her, they would say, 'mom, don't take this too hard, it wasn't your fault.'"

If you would like to help the family, you can donate to their GoFundMe pages:

