Gov. DeWine: Rise in hospitalizations partially to blame for Franklin County's return to Level 4

Of the seven factors considered when issuing a health alert, all of Franklin county's are on the rise, Gov. DeWine said.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Governor Mike DeWine announced Franklin County will return to Level 4 of the state's advisory plan on Thursday, saying an increase in hospitalizations was partially to blame for the setback.

As of Tuesday, the 7-day average for COVID-related outpatient visits in Franklin County hospitals sat at 174. Roughly 5.5% of patients filling ICU beds were being treated for COVID-19 as of Saturday, according to the latest data from the Ohio Department of Health.

Currently, Franklin County is averaging 230 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population. Statewide, that number is 200 per 100,000 people.

“A lot of people in Franklin county are vaccinated a lot of people aren't going to spread it; aren't going to get it. We are making it harder and harder for this variant to multiply, but at the same time it's so powerful it's multiplying,” said DeWine.

Despite the move back, state and local officials are not recommending a stay-at-home advisory. During a briefing following Thursday's announcement, Columbus Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts said schools will not need to close or go remote.

Instead, officials continue to urge people to wear masks and get vaccinated.

DeWine said the state must get to 50 cases per 100,000 in order for health orders to be lifted, adding he has no plans to budge from the number.