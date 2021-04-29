Genesis set to perform at Nationwide Arena this December

The Last Domino? Tour will mark the first time in 14 years Phil Collins, Tony Banks, and Mike Rutherford have performed in North America.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Genesis is set to play at Nationwide Arena on December 8, according to a concert announcement released Thursday.

The Last Domino? Tour will mark the first time in 14 years Phil Collins, Tony Banks, and Mike Rutherford have performed in North America.

Tickets will be available to the general public starting May 7, with presale tickets available through Ticketmaster Verified Fan beginning 10 a.m. May 5. In order to get your ticket early, you must register for access between now and midnight, May 2.

All tour venues, including Nationwide Arena, will follow COVID-19 protocols in accordance with state and local regulations, according to the release.