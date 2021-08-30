Gay Softball World Series returns to Columbus, bringing fans and revenue

This year’s World Series is made up of more than 230 teams from more than 47 different cities.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The city of Columbus is ready to play ball this week as it hosts the 2021 Gay Softball World Series (GSWS).

The event is the largest annual LGBTQ, single-sport, week-long athletic competition in the world, bringing in thousands of participants from across North America.

“It’s been a long time since all of these people will have come together; since 2019 in Kansas City, so this is going to be a homecoming of sorts and I think that certainly is one for the record books,” said Keith Speers, GSWS-Columbus board of directors member.

This year's World Series is made up of more than 230 teams from more than 47 different cities, Speers said.

With the thousands of people coming to Columbus comes a big chunk of revenue also.

The event, which is one of the largest to take place in the city since the pandemic began, is expected to bring in about $11 million, Speers said.

But beyond the revenue and the celebrations is the meaning behind GSWS, Speers said.

This year, the tournament will benefit two charities: the Trevor Project, and locally, the Kaleidoscope Youth Program, both addressing issues around mental health and suicide prevention, he said.

In a 2021 survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health, the Trevor Project found that 42 percent of LGBTQ youth “seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year, including more than half of transgender and nonbinary youth.”

With the pandemic in mind, the survey also found that “more than 80 percent of LGBTQ youth stated that COVID-19 made their living situation more stressful and only one in three LGBTQ youth found their home to be LGBTQ-affirming.”

“It’s important to recognize that while people love the competition, they also, across these 47 cities, have found incredible lifelong friendships,” Speers said. “They found chosen families. People who, perhaps, didn’t have a great experience in coming out with their own families, have been able to create and find those close connections.”

The event was sidetracked by the pandemic in 2020 and will now be held once again, in alignment with county, state and CDC COVID-19 guidelines to keep everyone safe, Speers said.

One example of how organizers are making the week safer is by moving the charity night event from an indoor ballroom to Express Live!, where the event will follow that venue’s COVID-19 safety requirements.

Speers also suggested that participants and visitors get the COVID-19 vaccine to stay safe.

“We know that for participants, the best way to make it safe is to protect yourself, right? There are going to be a lot of people in the city, so you can’t make assumptions about who’s vaccinated and who’s not. You just need to protect yourself,” Speers said.

The events are spread out throughout the week for those who want to get involved.

“We’re really excited about all of the opportunities that we’re providing for people not only to watch softball at Berliner Park, but also to come to the opening and closing events and our charity night at Express Live!,” Speers said.

