Friends fondly remember Mount Gilead senior killed in Morrow County crash

The 18 year old was killed when his car hit a tree early Friday morning just off County Road 30.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Landon Hanahan should be getting ready for his high school graduation at Mount Gilead.

The 18 year old was killed when his car hit a tree early Friday morning just off County Road 30. Ohio State Highway Patrol says Hanahan didn’t have his seatbelt on at the time of the crash.

10tv spoke with three of his friends, Kyler Hall, Layne Stark and Cory Fricke.

The group says they were supposed to get breakfast with Hanahan that morning after senior pictures.

The news shocked the entire community.

“You’re supposed to all be there and graduate together so it was really painful to hear…I couldn’t believe it because you don’t really hear anything like that in a small town,” said Stark.

The three seniors got the news that their friend died Friday morning.

“It’s like a nightmare…unreal…,” said Stark. “Something that you wish you could wake up from."

In this time or pain and mourning, Hanahan's three friends say they’re remembering him for what he did best.

“If you’re just having a bad day, you’d talk to him, and he’d know what was right. It’s going to be nice knowing that everything we’ve been through in the past 12 years has been worth it,” said Hall.

From pictures of them on the diamond, to ones that leave a smile on your face – These are the memories that will help the friends move forward and keep Hanahan with them.

“I think right now, we haven’t really processed life without him, just been trying to reminisce on what it was like with him,” said Fricke.

The friends say Hanahan's next move was to head to Ohio State University in the fall.

A saying he always had was 'If you start something- you finish it.' Something that the friends intend to do and never forget.

“I’m going to do everything he wanted me to do,” said Hall. “I’m going to get it (high school degree), I’m going to talk to him after and let him know that we did it."