Four people found dead in northeast Ohio home in apparent triple homicide, suicide

STARK COUNTY, Ohio — Four people were found dead in a northeast Ohio home on Sunday afternoon in what Jackson Township police believe was a triple homicide, turned suicide.

Officers were performing a welfare check at the Stark County home in the 6800 block of Salerno Street when they found the four bodies, according to a release from the Jackson Township Police Department. All four people were members of the same family, with the youngest victim being just five years old, according to an update from police.

The four people have since been identified as 47-year-old Nicholas Mavrakis, 37-year-old Lesley Mavrakis, 13-year-old Ace Mavrakis, and 5-year-old Pippa Mavrakis. All four died from gunshot wounds, it reads in the release.

Police are investigating the shooting as a domestic dispute that turned deadly, and say there are no other suspects at this time.