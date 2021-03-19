Former U.S. Attorney to investigate alleged hazing at Bowling Green

Sophomore Stone Foltz died on March 7, days after an alleged hazing incident involving alcohol at a Pi Kappa Alpha event off-campus.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Former United States Attorney David DeVillers will investigate an alleged hazing incident at Bowling Green State University after a Buckeye Valley graduate died.

In a campus-wide email on Friday, the school wrote Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost approved DeVillers to lead the investigation into what happened.

The coroner's report said the cause and manner of Foltz's death is still under investigation.

The fraternity has been placed on interim suspension.

The school also said it is partnering with Dyad Strategies to complete "a broader review of fraternity and sorority life and other student organizations and activities."

DeVillers resigned as U.S. Attorney earlier this year after the Biden administration asked him to step down "continuing the practice of new administrations," according to the Department of Justice.