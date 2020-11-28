Florida man hit, killed while trying to help dog hurt by passing car

The man and his dog died at the scene of the crash.

DELTONA, Fla. — A man was hit and killed while trying to help his injured dog that had just been hit by a car.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Friday in the area of Courtland Boulevard and Gator Lane in Deltona, Florida, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say 55-year-old Craig Richardson was tending to his dog that was hit by a car. As he bent over to help the animal, a Toyota sedan crashed into him.

Deltona Fire Rescue responded to help Richardson and his dog; both died at the scene.

The driver stopped and showed no signs of impairment, deputies say.

"Please keep this family in your thoughts and prayers," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

