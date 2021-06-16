Findlay woman, Cincinnati boy named 4th winners of Ohio's Vax-a-Million lottery

Suzanne Ward from Findlay is the fourth winner of the $1 million prize. Sean Horning from Cincinnati is the winner of the four-year scholarship.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For the second to last time, Gov. Mike DeWine told two lucky Ohioans they are the winners in the state’s Vax-a-Million lottery.

Suzanne Ward from Findlay is the fourth winner of the $1 million prize. Sean Horning from Cincinnati is the winner of the four-year scholarship, including room and board.

An additional 66,311 adults have entered the drawing for the $1 million prize since the previous week's announcement, along with an additional 6,583 students hoping to win the scholarship.

In total, 3,428,514 Ohioans have entered to win the $1 million, as well as 150,187 Ohioans between the ages of 12 and 17, according to an update from the Ohio Department of Health.

Mark Cline of Union County took home the $1 million last week after the governor stopped by his Richwood home to tell Cline he won.

Meanwhile, Sara Afaneh from Sheffield Lake in Loraine County won a four-year scholarship, including room and board.

There is just one more drawing to enter if you haven’t done so already. You can enter the Vax-a-Million lottery here.

“With one Ohio Vax-a-Million drawing remaining, I urge Ohioans who have yet to get the COVID-19 vaccine to get vaccinated and continue Ohio’s progress moving beyond this pandemic,” said DeWine.

Last week, DeWine teased the state is working on additional prizes after the Vax-a-Million is over with.