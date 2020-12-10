'Taking their lives into their own hands': Experts see an increase in young people turning to substances during pandemic

Monday at 6 p.m. on 10TV, we'll guide you through the tough conversations surrounding substance use and addiction.

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased anxiety and depression, with people turning to drugs and alcohol at an alarming rate.

In Franklin County, the coroner has reported a surge in drug overdoses since April. Dr. Anahi Ortiz said in just three days, from Oct. 2. to Oct. 5, 18 people lost their lives to overdose. At one point in September, Columbus Public Health reported 32 suspected overdoses in 24 hours.

Now, experts are telling 10TV they're seeing more young people in the grip of addiction.

"Younger and younger ages - 10, 12 years old," said Robin Heminger, an engagement specialist at Maryhaven. "Young kids do what they think will help resolve their stressor or their anxiety for just that moment. Unfortunately, in that moment, they're taking their lives into their own hands."

Monday at 6 p.m. on 10TV, we'll explain the challenges teens face and guide you through the tough conversations surrounding substance use and addiction.

"There's hope," said Dr. Andrea Bonny, chief of Adolescent Medicine at Nationwide Children's Hospital. "You always have to believe there is hope because without it, where would we be?"