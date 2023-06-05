Central Ohio librarian competing on ‘Jeopardy!’

Donna Matturri’s current two-day winnings are $40,200.

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio — Donna Matturri, a librarian at the Upper Arlington Public Library, will be competing in her third consecutive game of "Jeopardy!" on Tuesday night.

During her first appearance on Friday, June 23, she defeated a five-time champion and was the only contestant to know the Final Jeopardy answer in the category of "Women Authors."

Matturri’s current two-day winnings are $40,200.

As a librarian working in the media department at UAPL for the last two years, Matturri credits her time spent at the library and her previous job in adult services as beneficial tools in helping her through the process of studying and auditioning.

But it wasn’t her idea to audition.

“I never thought I’d actually do it,” Matturri said. “I’ve watched Jeopardy at home since I was little. It was like a family thing that we all would watch after dinner. Mostly my husband was the one who encouraged me to try because I would answer questions at home and get stuff right. So he encouraged me to take the test to get on, and I did.”

Before her current run on "Jeopardy!", Matturri previously auditioned in 2021 but didn’t get the call to be on the show. She decided to test and audition again in January 2023, this time getting the long-awaited call.

She encourages others to audition as well if they too find themselves shouting out "Jeopardy!" answers at home to their TV’s.

Above all, Matturri is thankful for all the support she has received following the announcement of her appearance on the show.

“I’m really grateful to have such a supportive community,” she said. “Everyone here has really embraced the idea of having someone in their local library be on Jeopardy and it’s just been really heartwarming to see how people are excited.”