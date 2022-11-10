Nick Cannon is expecting his 12th child

De La Rosa's social media post came about a week after Alyssa Scott shared her own pregnancy announcement post on Instagram.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW YORK — It appears Nick Cannon is expecting child No. 12.

In a social media post shared earlier this week, Abby De La Rosa, the DJ and former radio personality with whom Cannon already shares twins, seemingly confirmed the news with a subtle comment on her Instagram story.

Responding to a post by the account @libras.society, which warned that "1 night with a Libra can turn into 3-4 years," De La Rosa wrote, "lol 1 night turned into 4 years and 3 kids real quick...I see no lies here smh."

Cannon and De La Rosa welcomed twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, in June 2021. Although she announced her pregnancy on social media months ago, De La Rosa did not reveal the father's name nor did she address public speculation about Cannon's involvement. The television host, born Oct. 8, 1980, is a Libra.

De La Rosa's social media post came about a week after Alyssa Scott shared her own pregnancy announcement post on Instagram and confirmed that she and Cannon are expecting.

"a BLESSING," Scott captioned the photo, which showed her and Cannon together in a bathtub. This is their second baby, after the two welcomed a son, Zen, around the time his twins were born last year. Zen died from brain cancer at just 5 months old.

Cannon's eldest children, twins Morocco and Monroe, whom he shares with singer Mariah Carey, were born in 2011. His family has continued to grow since then.

In 2017, Cannon and Brittney Bell welcomed a son, Golden "Sagon," and had a daughter, Powerful Queen, three years later. After his three children born last year came Legendary, Cannon's son with Bre Tiesi, who was born this past January.